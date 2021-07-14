Summer camp begins in Burns Lake

Lakeside Multiplex's Camp Phoenix, the kids summer camp for kids aged six years to 12 has begun. The camp, which is filled with activities such as theme days, arts and crafts, games and daily activities, will run until Sept. 3. Last week, kids were seen enjoying the sunny weather at the Radley Beach for some of the camp's activities. (Teaira Bishop photo/Lakes District News)