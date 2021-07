The popular trails of Sumas Mountain Regional Park are closed due to “extremely dry conditions.”

The Fraser Valley Regional District put out notice yesterday that all areas inside the park, which include Sumas Peak, Chadsey Lake and the Abby Grind, will be closed effective July 24.

Areas outside the park boundary remain open, however. Inquiries related to Recreation Site or Crown Land access, can be directed towards Front Counter BC at 604-702-5700.

RELATED: B.C. wildfires ‘graphic’ evidence of climate change, premier says

Abbotsford News