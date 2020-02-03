Sumas border crossing still closed due to flooding

Vehicles have been unable to pass since Sunday

Flooding in the Sumas are has closed the border crossing for several days. (Submitted)

After a deluge of rain over the weekend, the Sumas border crossing remains closed.

UPDATE – #BCHwy11 – #Sumas Border Crossing remains closed to Southbound traffic and open to local Northbound traffic only. @wsdot_north Details: https://t.co/0ZJgOBHzqv — DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) February 3, 2020

The estimated time of its reopening is not yet known.

The crossing originally closed on Sunday after an intense rainstorm in the Fraser Valley region and its surrounding areas.

No thank you. We’d like to hold off a few days until we clean up from the flooding https://t.co/yIOJLYnWeQ pic.twitter.com/pUKPXEgwzI — Sumas Police (@SumasPolice) February 3, 2020

Yes, Nooksack schools are closed due to the flood water remaining on the streets of Sumas. https://t.co/n1CHGtey9W — Sumas Police (@SumasPolice) February 3, 2020

