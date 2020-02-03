Flooding in the Sumas are has closed the border crossing for several days. (Submitted)

Sumas border crossing still closed due to flooding

Vehicles have been unable to pass since Sunday

After a deluge of rain over the weekend, the Sumas border crossing remains closed.

The estimated time of its reopening is not yet known.

The crossing originally closed on Sunday after an intense rainstorm in the Fraser Valley region and its surrounding areas.

