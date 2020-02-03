Sumas border crossing re-opened after floodwater recedes

Flooding had inundated much of Sumas after heaving rains over the weekend

The Sumas border crossing is now open to traffic, after being closed over the weekend due to flooding.

It’s still not possible to cross into the United States at the Sumas/Huntingdon border crossing south of Abbotsford, despite highway officials saying the crossing has been re-opened.

DriveBC said at 10 a.m. that traffic was now able to move in both directions over the border. But a reporter who attempted to cross into the U.S. around 10:30 p.m. was denied entry, with border guards saying the City of Sumas had closed roads and wasn’t allowing people to enter.

Northbound traffic had been re-opened earlier, but the border had remain closed to travellers heading south.

Highway cameras from Sumas show the highway now free of water, a sharp contrast to the weekend flooding, when waters had lapped at the doors of local businesses.

