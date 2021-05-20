Suggestions open for naming of new Abbotsford elementary school

Naming Committee is set to bring a report of options to June 15 Abbotsford board meeting

The new elementary school is located at 2540 Eagle Mountain Drive. (Abbotsford School District photo)

The Abbotsford School District wants your help in selecting a name for the new elementary school on Eagle Mountain.

A naming committee has already been formed, but submissions will be collected until June 8 at 4 p.m.

Those with suggestions can use the digital form online or they can be sent in writing to the Secretary-Treasurer’s office at 2790 Tims Street, Abbotsford, BC, V2T 4M7.

“We encourage our community to submit names that are based on individuals who have made positive contributions to society, the current or historical areas served by the schools, geographical elements, and the diversity of the school communities served,” stated Stan Petersen, chair for the Abbotsford board of education.

As per board policy 21, the following criteria must be considered when submitting a name for school district facilities/property:

2.1 The board will approve facility names based on notable Canadian and international figures (e.g. humanitarians, historians, government leaders, people involved in such fields as sports, sciences or the arts) or for people or places important to the local community or geographic area in which the facility is located.

2.2 Wherever possible, if the building is to be named in honour of a person, the consent of the individual will be obtained. If it is to be named posthumously, except for a person of distinction, the close surviving relatives should approve.

2.3 Whenever appropriate, the board may consider a specific naming recognition for part of a facility created by a significant donation to the facility’s cost.

The naming committee consists of community members Chris Silver, Tim Folster, Jas Sidhu and Lexi Graugaard. Also included are two trustees, the school principal and the district’s community manager.

The 2021 Naming Committee is set to bring a report of options to the Abbotsford board of education at the June 15 public board meeting.

Abbotsford News