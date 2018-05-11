Sudden death in Sooke deemed non-criminal

The case has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service

  • May. 11, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Police investigating the death of a 37-year-old woman in East Sooke have determined the death to be non-criminal, and the case has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been investigating the circumstances leading to the woman’s death since May 4, and over the past week, they have spoken with family, friends and witnesses.

The major crime unit now says there is no information to suggest any public safety concerns.

No other information has been released at this time.

Related: Woman’s death in East Sooke under investigation

Sooke RCMP had initially called in major crimes after an assessment of the scene revealed unexplained circumstances.

Previous story
West Kelowna GoFundMe supports family after accident
Next story
UPDATED: Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in Grand Forks

Just Posted

Record Bulkley River flooding forecast

 

Sudden death in Sooke deemed non-criminal

  • 21 hours ago

 

Cedar Kings down Lakers

 

100 Mile House Lions Club book sale set for May 12

  • 21 hours ago

 

Most Read