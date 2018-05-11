Sudden death in Sooke deemed non-criminal

The case has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service

Police investigating the death of a 37-year-old woman in East Sooke have determined the death to be non-criminal, and the case has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been investigating the circumstances leading to the woman’s death since May 4, and over the past week, they have spoken with family, friends and witnesses.

The major crime unit now says there is no information to suggest any public safety concerns.

No other information has been released at this time.

Sooke RCMP had initially called in major crimes after an assessment of the scene revealed unexplained circumstances.