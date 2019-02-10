Successful spike deployment on Horse Lake Road leads to arrests in the Interlakes area

On Feb. 10 at 9:10 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP and Central Cariboo Traffic Services responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 93 Mile area where a grey Pontiac Sunfire with damage on the driver’s side and a broken driver’s side window was going in and out of properties.

Officers patrolled the area and the vehicle was located in town about one hour later. A local officer attempted to stop the vehicle by activating his lights to engage in a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled from the attempted traffic stop, running at least three stop signs at a high rate of speed. No pursuit was initiated.

With assistance from the public, officers were able to track the movement of the suspect vehicle, eventually leading to a successful spike belt deployment on the Horse Lake Connector Road near Lone Butte.

The vehicle was observed by multiple witnesses along Horse Lake Road travelling on two tires. The vehicle came to rest in a ditch at the Deka Lake turnoff near Interlakes and the female driver and a male passenger fled the area, likely having been picked up by a passing vehicle.

At 2:20 p.m., with information received from the public, an adult female and male related to this event were taken into custody in the Interlakes area. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information related to this file, particularly with the driving behaviour of the vehicle or if anyone picked up a male/female walking away from a vehicle in the ditch along Horse Lake Road, please contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 quoting file 2019-465 or contact Crime Stoppers.