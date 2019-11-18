Successful Halloween evening at the Comox fire station

For many years now Comox Fire Rescue has opened its doors to the public on Halloween evening.

This year was no different where approximately 600 people dropping by to enjoy the free hotdogs and hot chocolate the firefighters were giving away. In addition to this, two of Comox fire engines were out on the streets, meeting and greeting children and parents.

The open house was scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. however the department ran out of their 500 hotdogs just shortly after 8 pm.

“Our firefighters love this event. It gives us another opportunity to meet some of our citizens and also to promote fire safety,” said Comox Fire chief Gord Schreiner.

“Not only did we give away a lot of hotdogs but we also gave away a few smoke alarms and reminded some of the parents the need to have a working smoke alarm. We have an amazing group of firefighters here with about thirty of them donating their time on Halloween. Also when our fire engines are staffed and out and about our response time is quicker should anyone need us.”

He added visitors donated almost $600 to Y.A.N.A.

“I am so proud of all of our firefighters. They do so much more than respond to about 700 emergencies each year.”

During the evening the fire station is set up with tables and chairs so children and their parents can come in get warmed up and have a rest if needed.

Comox Fire Rescue did not responded to any emergency incidents on Halloween evening.