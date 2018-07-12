Subdivision: Smaller lots, more houses

A new 29-lot subdivision on Stave Lake Street took another step forward last week.

After a public hearing, Mission council has granted third reading to a zoning change request that would eventually allow the construction of the subdivision along Stave Lake Street, close to city hall.

The rezoning application was made by Tormac Investments and encompasses the properties located at 8738 Stave Lake Street and 34058 York Avenue.

The rezoning would allow for a subdivision with minimum 1,000 square metre lots (one-quarter acre) with secondary dwelling units permitted on each lot.

This would create a higher density area than previously permitted.

With the adoption of the 2018 OCP, the area restriction on suburban lots to a minimum size of 3,600 square metres (0.88 acres) was removed to allow densities down to lot areas of 1,000 square metres (0.25 acres) provided water and sanitary servicing is achieved.

Many residents in the surrounding area voiced concerns, at the public hearing, about the proposed development and possible developments to come.

“New development will completely change the character of the neighbourhood,” wrote one person, adding that “Mission needs to protect these older neighbourhoods with larger lots.”

Several residents on York Ave. raised concerns ranging from traffic issues to the density, noting that development in the area should be “like-minded.”

“Do you not realize how important that these larger properties are? And there’s so few of them now and you’re encroaching,” one speaker stated.

Coun. Pam Alexis said while she knows “there is still some discussion that is necessary with respect to lot layout,” she is in favor of the development.

“We heard from the public as far as flow. I would like to see how we can connect the two communities, the old and the new, somehow because I know it is an issue,” said Alexis.

Coun. Carol Hamilton said, as a long-time resident of Hatzic, she has seen a lot of new development come in.

“I’m happy they are quarter acre lots which is the norm of the Hatzic Bench where I am,” she said adding she knows its not the form and character of the acres that are there on York Ave. but as you go on to the Hatzic area it does conform.

Council was unanimous in its decision.

While there is nothing official at this time, more development is projected to occur in the area, along Dewdney Trunk Road and Goundrey Street.