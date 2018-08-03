Subcompact wrecked in crash on Nanaimo River Road

A subcompact was wrecked, but there were no serious injuries in a crash on Nanaimo River Road this afternoon.
Two cars collided just before 4 p.m. Friday in front of the hydro power transfer station south of the city.
One patient was taken to hospital, according to Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department.
Traffic was reduced to a single lane.
