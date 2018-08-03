Subcompact wrecked in crash on Nanaimo River Road

Accident happened just before 4 p.m. on Friday

A subcompact was wrecked, but there were no serious injuries in a crash on Nanaimo River Road this afternoon. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

A subcompact was wrecked, but there were no serious injuries in a crash on Nanaimo River Road this afternoon.

Two cars collided just before 4 p.m. Friday in front of the hydro power transfer station south of the city.

One patient was taken to hospital, according to Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department.

Traffic was reduced to a single lane.

For coverage of other recent car crashes, click here.

RELATED: Vehicle shears tree, which falls onto car in downtown Nanaimo

RELATED: Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C., says ICBC