Subcompact wrecked in crash on Nanaimo River Road

Accident happened just before 4 p.m. on Friday

  • Aug. 3, 2018 12:00 a.m.
A subcompact was wrecked, but there were no serious injuries in a crash on Nanaimo River Road this afternoon.

Two cars collided just before 4 p.m. Friday in front of the hydro power transfer station south of the city.

One patient was taken to hospital, according to Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department.

Traffic was reduced to a single lane.

