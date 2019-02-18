Subcommittee to review District 69 recreation, sport infrastructure

Three projects prioritized by the board expected to be dealt with by new group

A sub-committee is being formed to determine the feasibility of three prioritized recreational and sports infrastructure in District 69 that includ an 8-lane rubberized track at Ballenas Secondary. — File photo

The regional district is forming a group that will be responsible for review and implementation of recreation and sport infrastructure in the District 69 region.

The Regional District of Nanaimo’s manager, recreation services Dean Banman recommended to the board that an Oceanside Recreation and Sport Infrastructure Sub-Committee (ORSIS) be established and start work March 1.

The subcommittee Banman indicated, would focus on initiatives prioritized by the board that were identified from the Recreation Services Master Plan for District 6. They include expansion of the Ravensong Aquatic Centre; review and consideration of a rubberized athletic track of up to eight lanes; and a centralized land acquisition strategy for a future indoor/outdoor sport and recreation complex District 69 region.

The subcommittee will report to the District 69 Recreation Commission and provide recommended actions and detail for consideration and recommendation to the RDN board.

The sub-committee and commission will give equal priority to all three infrastructure projects and are expected to complete project planning, community review, cost estimate information and funding sources.

The Ravensong Aquatic Centre expansion project would require preparation of a concept plan to advance the addition of a second 25-metre tank and expanded change rooms.

In regards to the rubberized track of up to eight lanes, discussions with School District 69, City of Parksville and Town of Qualicum Beach will be conducted for further review and consideration by the District 69 Recreation Commission and RDN Board.

A centralized land acquisition strategy will be developed and implemented for a future sport and recreation facility complex.

The term of (ORSIS) would be from March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020.