Sub-par hide-and-seek skills sink suspect sought by police

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 70 calls for service between Sept. 24 and Oct. 28, including 16 traffic-related calls.

Lingering vehicle fire

On Oct. 5 we were dispatched to a complaint of a vehicle fire that had spread into the hills. BC Wildfire quickly attended and dealt with the fire on the hillside. Many of you may have seen the aftermath north of Spences Bridge, as the tractor-trailer smouldered for a couple of days. Thankfully, nobody was hurt and the site was cleaned up a few days later.

Theft from works yard

On Oct.7, Yellowhead Road and Bridge reported that a considerable amount of equipment was stolen from their yard at Big Horn Pit. The items stolen were three bundles of aluminum trestles, three bundles of aluminum poles, and a large tarp. A large truck or flat-deck, and considerable time, would have been required. If you saw anything suspicious around this time, give us a call.

Hide-and-seek fail

I feel compelled to share this incident with you. On Oct. 21, we were told of a fellow who was in breach of his court-ordered conditions. Apparently he was at a home he was not allowed to be at. We attended, and the home owner invited us in to look.

We did not have to look very hard. Do you recall playing hide-and-seek with your children and they would hide behind the curtains that weren’t quite to the floor? Yep. That happened. He was arrested and charged. He may want to find another game.

Snow fooling

Snow tires! You should already have them on your vehicle. We have had an early cold snap and first snowfall. Who knows what this winter will bring? The majority are great at getting this done every season. A cautionary note: we are still seeing motorcycles on the warmer weekends. They too have to have snow tires, but are more inclined to forget. It’s a hefty ticket!

If you have information about any Lytton police files or crimes, call the detachment at (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal