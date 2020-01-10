Styffe remembered for his work with Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Alternate director died before Christmas at age of 60

The board of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen took time on Thursday to remember Tom Styffe, an alternate director for Area D.

Styffe, 60, died just before Christmas, following a two-year battle with cancer.

Tom Siddon, a former director on the regional district board, said Styffe was able to work with complex issues the board was facing.

“He had a tremendous talent for making these issues very manageable,” he said.

Dir. Ron Obirek also spoke about Styffe and his presence on the board.

“He cared about his community,” Obirek said.

In addition to his work with the regional district, Styffe was a member of the Real Estate Council of Britich Columbia and served as the chair of the Board of Governors of Okanagan College.

Earlier, he had served as a councillor in Logan Lake.

