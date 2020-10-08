Stuff your turkey, not your pipes, says City of Kelowna

Fats, oils and grease can stick to the inside of pipes, blocking them over time

With Thanksgiving weekend upon us, the City of Kelowna is reminding residents to keep fats, oils and grease (FOG) away from drains.

According to the city, FOG is the number one cause of sewer blockages, and overflows in the city.

“When poured down a drain, FOG sticks to the inside of sewer pipes and can build up over time, blocking entire pipes,” said the City in a release Oct. 8.

To keep wastewater collection systems running smoothing, the City encourages residents to follow these steps:

Cool it, can it, trash it. After cooking put cooled oil or grease into a can or container and dispose of it in the trash, rather than pouring it down the drain.

But baskets or strainers in your sink drains to catch food scraps and other solids, and then empty them into the garbage.

For more information, visit Kelowna.ca/wastewater.

