Study begins for Okanagan Falls incorporation

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is conducting analysis of Electoral Area D communities on services and opinions on incorporation, as well as discussions on potential boundary configuration options.

The study will analyze and work to develop and test potential municipal boundary configurations in the electoral area.

Community members Bob Daly, David Frost, Eleanor Walker, Kerrie MacLean, Kurt Hiebert, M. Kay Medland, Matt Taylor, Myleen Mallach, Phyllis Radchenko and Vi Creasy will be part of the Electoral Area D Service and Boundary Configuration Study committee.

The electoral area includes the community of Okanagan Falls, with 2,230 people. The community is the largest unincorporated community within the regional district.

The incorporation of Okanagan Falls has been examined in the past, and in November, the regional district received a letter from the Okanagan Falls Community Association, asking for an incorporation study.

The committee was formed earlier, and on June 9, it met to discuss the scope and process of the study. At this meeting, Taylor was elected as committee chair and Daly was elected vice-chair.

Committee meetings will be conducted online via Webex, pending changes to COVID-19 restrictions.

In the coming weeks, it’s expected the committee will select a consultant to begin implementing strategies to conduct the Electoral Area D Service and Boundary Configuration Study.

Information about the study is available online at rdosregionalconnections.ca. The site also has study materials and fact sheets on services and study reports as they are released.

