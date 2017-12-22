Students stand by classmate

Vernon students send their support in song to girl coming out of coma since contracting menigicoccal disease

Optimism is spreading as a Vernon girl continues to make improvements since being put into a medically induced coma after contracting meningicoccal disease.

A grade 11 student from Kalamalka Secondary is recovering in Vancouver General Hospital.

Family and friends are excited over the news that the teenage girl appears to be making a recovery – as she opened her eyes on Thursday and has since responded to her mother’s voice.

Students at the Coldstream high school are also standing by their classmate, and sent a special message to her Friday on the last day of school (see video below).

“Get better Emily,” one teacher said.

Although they cannot literally stand by her, Kal students are showing their support through Ben E. King’s Stand By Me.

