BLNDC heavy equipment group training on-field. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Students on simulator in Burns Lake

Burns Lake Native Development Corporation's (BLNDC) heavy equipment operator course has students using the Burns Lake Community Forest's forwader/harvester simulator. Latoya, Robert and instructor Ed with Brian on the simulator were seen practicing to operate the heavy equipment. The training is happening in groups with one group training on the simulator while the other going out in the field to operate the actual machinery. There are a total of eight students being trained. Chantal Tom, general manager of BLNDC said, "It's great that we have a full class and each student is learning how to grease, maintain a machine plus how to operate it. We are hoping our students find employment once the 12 week course is completed." (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)