More than 1,000 students go through annual Fire Safety Expo

Over 1,000 elementary school students from the West Shore will take part in the two-day safety course at Metchosin Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters are teaching different fire safety techniques and potential hazzards in the home. ICBC and RCMP are also teaching road safety.

