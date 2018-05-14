Students invited to apply for Canada Summer Jobs 2018

More than 5,100 jobs available to youth in the Lower Mainland

Opportunities for local students to have meaningful, paid work experiences this summer are once again being made available by the federal government.

On May 14, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Patty Hajdu, announced the official opening of the hiring season for Canada Summer Jobs 2018.

More than 70,000 youth ages 15 to 30 in Canada, including 5,100 in the Lower Mainland, can now now visit Canada.ca/canada-summer-jobs to apply for jobs with small businesses, not-for-profits and public sectors in their own communities.

A summer job helps students gain new skills and valuable work experience while saving money for the school year ahead.

The announcement was made by Minister Hajdu at the Semiahmoo House Society, along with South Surrey MP Gordie Hogg. The minister then toured Stepping Stone in Langley — a Canada Summer Jobs employer — with Cloverdale Langley-City MP John Aldag.

“Canada’s young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow — they are leaders today,” said Minister Hajdu in a press release. “That’s why our government is focused on ensuring more young Canadians get the skills and training they need to succeed and Canada Summer Jobs is an incredibly important program for helping young people achieve this. Providing students with opportunities for paid, meaningful work experience, helps ensure they have a fair shot at success.”

This year’s jobs fulfill five national priorities, designated by the Government of Canada, including:

employers who intend to hire youth from underrepresented groups, including youth who are new immigrants and refugees, Indigenous youth, youth with disabilities and visible minorities;

small businesses, in recognition of their contribution to the creation of jobs;

organizations that support opportunities for official language minority communities;

organizations that provide services and/or supports to the LGBTQ2 community; and

organizations that provide opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and information and in communications technology, particularly for women.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter