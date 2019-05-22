Students get a look at some of the City of Nanaimo’s inner workings

Forest Park Elementary School students watch a video camera make its way down a pipe during a demonstration of how city public works and engineering staff check water pipes and sewer lines for leaks and blockages. The demonstration was part of a series of interactive events when the City of Nanaimo hosted Public Works Day at the public works yard Wednesday. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Grade 4 and 5 students learned about transportation, sanitation and other government functions at the City of Nanaimo’s Public Works Day.

The two-hour interactive event was hosted at the City of Nanaimo’s Public Works Yard on Labieux Road on Wednesday when about 500 elementary school students learned such things as how underground sewage lines and water mains are cleaned and inspected, what happens to waste when they flush their toilets, how roads are cleared of snow in winter and other tasks public works employees tackle to keep the city running smoothly.

Public Works Day is part of National Public Works Week, which raises awareness of the role of public works in communities and promotes it as a potential career choice.

