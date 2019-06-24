Students from Duncan’s Queen Margaret’s School strike for action on climate change

Dozens of students from Duncan’s Queen Maraget’s School striked to raise awareness of climate change on June 20. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Winter and Skye Koyote are working hard to spread the word about the dangers of climate change and the need for action.

The sisters, students at Queen Margaret’s School, were the main organizers of a student strike on June 20 that saw dozens of the school’s students marching through the streets of Duncan, chanting about climate change and waving placards, before returning to class.

“We’re very passionate about climate change and the problems it is creating for our generation,” Winter said.

“We’ve been planning this strike for several weeks. The idea came from our environmental science class and the school’s administration supported us. We made it a point to march past Duncan’s city hall and the Cowichan Valley Regional District’s building to make sure the local leaders know about our concerns.”

The strike by the students at Queen Margaret’s School comes on the heels of the Strike for Action that was held in Duncan in May.

Organized by the Cowichan Valley chapter of Earth Guardians, a youth-led international organization working to help preserve and protect the planet and its inhabitants, the Strike for Action attracted hundreds of students from schools all over the Cowichan Valley who gathered in Duncan’s City Square calling for action to be taken against climate change.

Amber Heard, another organizer of the strike by the students from Queen Margaret’s School, said the Earth Guardians are planning another event in the Valley to draw attention to climate change on Sept. 20.

The time and place have yet to be announced.

“We’re encouraging all youth in the area and beyond to get involved,” Amber said.

