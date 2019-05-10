Students encouraged to celebrate the love of reading

The Spring Scholastic Book Fair takes place at Raft River Elementary School next week, taking place from May 13—17, with a family night on May 14 from 6—7 p.m. that offers refreshments and door prizes. Photo submitted

The Spring Scholastic Book Fair is taking place at Raft River Elementary School next week, which raises money for the school’s library to buy more books and learning resources for students to use.

The event’s theme this time around is Stone Age Book Fair—Reading Rocks, and takes place from May 13—16, with a family night on May 14 from 6—7 p.m. that offers refreshments and door prizes.

“There are books for all ages, everything from board books for pre-schoolers up to non-fiction and fiction novels for young adults; there are even some books for adults as well,” said Tori cook, teacher/librarian at Raft River elementary, adding there’ll be about 1,000 selections for people to choose from.

“Then we’re going to do a family night, we make it a special event in the evening on May 14 and I usually get some sponsorship from Tim Hortons and Buy-Low and get some snacks, then we have door prizes, so we do draws throughout the night and people can win $15 gift certificates for the book fair.”

The library gets 60 per cent of the proceeds back in Scholastic credits, which it uses to buy the above-mentioned books and learning resources for the school, making the event an important fundraiser for Raft River Elementary.

“We’re celebrating the love of reading and it’s a great way to get some books for your children to read over the summer,” said Cook.

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter