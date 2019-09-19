Students down and very dirty at Freak’N Farmer

Students had a chance during the past two weeks to try out the Freak'N Farmer obstacle course

Nearly 400 students braved the elements and the obstacles Wednesday at the Freak’N Farmer course at Covert Farms.

This week and last, schools from throughout the region had an opportunity to get down and very dirty at the 650-acre property north of Oliver.

“The kids are out here having a blast, it’s of course a bit wet but they were going to get wet anyway, so it’s not bothering anybody, except maybe the teachers,” said organizer Lyndie Hill of Hoodoo Adventures.

On Saturday the eighth annual Home Hardware Freak’N Farmer event takes place, put on by Hoodoo and Covert Farms.

Nearly 500 adults and kids will take part in three distances, five, 12 and 20-kilometre events which is just as much or more fun for spectators and gets underway at 9:30 a.m.

