Students and parents reminded school is not back in session on Monday, March 30

No set date for classes to resume due to COVID-19

A reminder to parents and students that school is not back in session tomorrow.

Although spring break is over, the district is still developing plans for how learning will work while students are still required to stay home due to COVID-19.

“If children show up they will be asked to go home and wait to be contacted by teachers later this week,” said SD69 superintendent Keven Elder.

Parents should stay tuned and wait for direct contact from teachers on how to continue learning in the home environment. There are no plans for remote or homeschooling, but rather ways for students to keep up literacy.

