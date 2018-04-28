Student summer jobs available for Kelowna and Lake Country

232 jobs were recently approved by the Government of Canada

Canada Summer Jobs 2018 hiring season kicks off with 232 jobs approved for students in Kelowna and Lake Country.

Stephen Fuhr, Member of Parliament for Kelowna-Lake Country, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, announced the hiring season for Canada Summer Jobs 2018 has begun and local employers are now accepting applications, said a government news release.

This year, for the first time, students can search for employers by province or territory, municipality or postal code, so they can apply to employers in their community.

In Kelowna-Lake Country, 232 jobs supported by $645,800 in funding were approved by the federal government.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has doubled the number of jobs created through the Canada Summer Jobs program creating meaningful, paid work experience for almost 70,000 students per year, said the release.

Additionally this year, more than 3,000 employers are first time funding recipients, ensuring thousands of fresh new experiences for young Canadians.

The Government of Canada invites young Canadians to visit Canada.ca/Canada-Summer-Jobs to connect with employers who are hiring, said the release.

