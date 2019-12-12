Student injured after being struck in the EMCS crosswalk

Injuries appear to be non-life threatening, but student was transported to hospital

An EMCS student was injured on Thursday morning when she was struck by a car as she crossed Sooke Road on the way to start her school day.

The female student was hit in the crosswalk as she was crossing Sooke Road immediately in front of the high school.

The accident took place at about 8 a.m. as the student crossed Sooke Road from Lazzar Road toward EMCS.

She was struck by a westbound vehicle in the crosswalk.

Witnesses said that it was still dark when the collision took place and that heavy rain was falling, obscuring visability.

Sooke RCMP are still investigating whether or not the crosswalk light had been activated at the time of the accident.

“The driver of the vehicle has been cooperative with the RCMP investigation, and was very concerned for the injuries sustained by the victim. This investigation is still ongoing to determine what caused this collision,” Sergeant Clay Wiebe of the Sooke RCMP said.

“We do know that neither drugs of alchohol were a factor in the collision.”

The student was transported by ambulance to Victoria General Hospital after being treated on scene for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, although the full extent of the injuries are still unknown.

“There are no crossing guards at this crosswalk although it is a lighted crosswalk,” School Superintendent, Scott Stinson said.

A similar crosswalk at Saseenos Elementary School does have a crossing guard that ensures that traffic stops for students. Stinson said that the crossing guard at that school is funded, in part, by the District of Sooke.

Stinson confirmed that the School District 62 Critical Incident Team is on site at EMCS, working with staff and students to help process the incident.

Students will remain in class and the day will proceed as usual.

