Student craftivism at Fiesta

Each clothing item will come with a collectible biography of the featured activist.

Everyone is talking about Greta Thunberg, the youth activist who has inspired the climate strikes that have swept the world.

Highland Secondary’s Environmental Action Team wants you to know about other young environmental activists that are making a difference.

Using Craftivism, the EAT team is bringing their wares to the Fiesta World Craft Fair. The students have created re-purposed clothing screen-printed with images of Great Thunberg, Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, Autumn Pelletier, Mount Albert Edward, and a special printing honouring Micah Messent, the young valley-raised environmentalist who tragically died this year in a plane crash on his way to the United Nations Assembly of the Environment.

Craftivism in the creation of beautiful art to encourage others to get behind the positive change they want to see in the world.

It is sometimes called activism for introverts. You can find out more at craftivist-collective.com.

One of the prints is particularly moving. The print is simple – WWMD? This stands for what would Micah Do?

Micah grew up in the Comox Valley and attended G.P. Vanier Secondary; he then went on to study Environmental Science and Indigenous Studies at VIU. Micah was a compassionate youth leader, dedicated to reconciliation and environmental protection.

Wearing the simple ‘WWMD?’ on your clothing garment encourages you to hold close the many shared values of Micah and ensure his story lives on for years to come.

More information on Micah’s story can be found by researching www.metisyouthbc.com and sub-searching ‘Micah.’

Ethan Tansky, a Highland Environmental Action Team member and Miccah’s nephew, says, “by choosing to wear one of these unique prints you are supporting the calls to action of youth in your local and global community. Tackling the climate crisis requires the support of everyone on our sacred planet.”

Join the Highland EAT team and other world craft and sustainable vendors at the Fiesta Fair on Nov. 16 and 17 at Filberg Centre.

Each hand-printed clothing item can be purchased by donation. All proceeds will go towards climate crisis education initiatives.