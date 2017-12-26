Student bake sale helps kids in Ethiopia

The Similkameen Elementary Secondary School student council held a holiday bake sale last Thursday and Friday to benefit Ethiopia.

The council is working with the WE movement, an organization that enables schools to help countries in need. The money will be sent to Ethiopia, a country in dire need of healthcare. It will be used to build hospitals, and provide medicine and first aid.

Students at SESS had a wide variety of baked goods to choose from: cupcakes, cookies, and mini donuts. The bake sale was a hit in both the elementary and secondary sides, and all the treats sold out by the second day.

Brittni Foisy, the student council’s teacher administrator, has big goals for the local students, as well as for people abroad.

“I believe that it provides awareness for students in the school, having them create that sense of awareness that people need help beyond the school walls, and exposing students to bigger concerns around the world.” Foisy said. “Having them think of other people before themselves, it creates that empathy.”

The students are hoping to raise more money, and more awareness for their chosen cause throughout the remainder of the school year.

Naomi Antler is a Grade 11 student at SESS who writes stories for the Review about school happenings and other events in the community.