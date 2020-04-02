Student at Kelowna digital arts school tests positive COVID-19

The CAT student first exhibited symptoms the day before the campus was officially closed

A Kelowna digital arts school has announced a positive case of COVID-19 in one of its students.

The Centre for Arts and Technology (CAT), which is not holding in-person classes, received notice that a student tested positive, for COVID-19, on April 1 and subsequently informed other students and staff of the case in an email on April 2.

“Yesterday we received notice that one of our students tested positive for COVID-19,” read the email from the director of student success, Randal Typusiak. “This student first exhibited cold-like symptoms on March 17, the day before the campus was officially closed, but they may have also been on campus in the five-day incubation period prior to that. The student has since been in self-quarantine and recovering at home.”

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control recommends 14-day isolation for anybody who has potentially been exposed to the virus but that period has already passed for CAT students and staff.

“In this case, since the 14-day window for self-isolation ended a few days ago and since I assume that all of you have already been following good social distancing practices, we feel there isn’t anything you need to concern yourself with at this time,” wrote Typusiak.

He also added a list of preventative health care practices to follow:

Stay away from others to slow the spread of the disease. COVID-19 can be spread by people who have minimal symptoms so physical distancing from others is key. Stay home except for essential errands. To limit your risk for exposure in the public consider:

Going to the grocery store only once a week,

Sending one household member on errands to reduce the number of potential exposures,

Exercising at home,

Staying at least 2 metres from other people if you go outside,

Declining visitors to your home at this time.

“The health and safety of everyone in the CAT family is always a prime consideration,” said Typusiak. “Even though we felt that this new information doesn’t come with any specific current medical concerns, we also felt it was/is our responsibility to keep everyone informed on anything which might have any impact on your day-to-day lives, even if the probability is extremely remote.”

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to Interior Health.

Kelowna Capital News