Traffic was totally blocked off Tuesday at about noon as crews assisted

A semi-tractor-trailer rig that failed to make it up Rutherford hill had traffic blocked on Tuesday. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Nanaimo RCMP had Rutherford Road blocked at about noon as crews attended the scene where the semi had gotten stuck on snowy roads.

There were no injuries and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

