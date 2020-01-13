Stuck semi-trailers block Westlake Road

Icy road conditions cause traffic delays in West Kelowna

Zeena Lee posted this photo to Facebook to warn drivers of the stuck semi-trailers

Slick driving conditions caused two semi-trailers to get stuck on Westlake Road near Industrial Road, in West Kelowna.

Drivers first reported Westlake to be closed near the Stevens Road roundabout about 1:30 p.m.

RCMP responded to the area to assist with traffic congestion.

Witnesses on scene say tow trucks are being called in to help remove the stuck semi-trailers.

READ MORE: Snow and icy road conditions make for wild night in West Kelowna

The icy conditions are causing havoc on the roads across the Okanagan.

According to AIM Roads, which clears highways in the Okanagan, temperatures are too cold for salt to be effective.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.