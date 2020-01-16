A semi is stuck on Highway 1, partially blocking the westbound lane in Canoe. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)
Stuck semi, ditched vehicle slowing Highway 1 traffic in Canoe
Second vehicle in ditch at bottom of hill, police on scene
A semi tractor-trailer is stuck on Highway 1 in Canoe, partially blocking the westbound lane towards Salmon Arm.
Police are at the scene at the top of the hill near the Club Shuswap Golf Resort. A second vehicle is reported to be in a ditch at the bottom of the hill.
Traffic is reported to be moving slowly in both directions.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter