Stuck in muck: Portion of Upper Dog Creek Road closed

Undrivable conditions has led to the closure of the Upper Dog Creek Road which gives area residents access to a waste transfer station.

The Northern Shuswap Tribal Council posted photos of the road and the closure “due to safety reasons” late Thursday evening.

The portion of the road closed is located between the transfer station and Enterprise Road southwest of Williams Lake.

More to come.

