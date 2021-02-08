Sts’ailes Community School to stay online until vaccines completed

The community school has been doing online learning since December

The Sts’ailes Community School in the winter of 2019. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)

Students at Sts’ailes Community School will be learning remotely until vaccines have been administered to Sts’ailes community members and school staff.

In a release on its Facebook page, the school said that the decision was made based on the vaccine availability and the presence of COVID-19 variants in the Fraser Valley.

“This is a difficult time for families, students and school staff but it is vital that we continue to act with caution,” the post reads. “The virus is still active in schools and the health and safety of our families and elders is most important.”

The post notes that vaccines for the Sts’ailes First Nation have been delayed.

Canada is currently experiencing delays in the arrival of vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and across the country, provinces and territories have administered around 90 per cent of their allotted vaccines.

Right now, there are no active cases of COVID-19 in Sts’ailes. In mid-December, there were three people who had tested positive on the reserve. There were 13 Sts’ailes band members who were self-isolating. At the end of January, there were no cases and no members who were self-isolating.

Ten band members have fully recovered from the virus.

The Sts’ailes First Nation is currently closed to visitors, and the administration offices are closed at this time.

-with files from the Canadian Press

Agassiz-Harrison Observer