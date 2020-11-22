Penticton Fire Department.

Structure fire up Carmi could be seen from downtown

The Saturday blaze on Saliken Drive started around 3:15 p.m.

  • Nov. 22, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Penticton fire crews battled a structure fire in a rural area off Carmi Avenue Saturday.

At 3:15 p.m., firefighters were called about the fire at Saliken Drive, off Carmi Ave.

Smoke and flames could be seen from downtown Penticton. The Western News will provide an update when more information on this fire becomes available.

Last Saturday night, a home under construction was destroyed by fire in a rural part of Naramata.

READ MORE: House goes up in flames

A house was on the outskirts of Penticton, in the Beaver Dell Rd area up a private driveway. That fire was out of the Penticton fire department’s boundaries.

Penticton Western News

