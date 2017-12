At 11:51p.m. on December 28, 2017 the Kimberley Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Dewdney Way. Two single family condo units were extensively damaged. The fire was controlled by crews shortly after arrival.

One ladder truck and one fire engine along with 15 personnel were on scene. There were no reported injuries to occupants or firefighters. Crews remain on scene and an investigation is pending.

