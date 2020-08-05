Structure fire in the forest near Barriere gives Glen Grove residents a scare

On the evening of Wednesday, July 29, Barriere Fire Rescue were called out at 10 p.m. for a structure fire in the 3200 block of Agate Bay Road.

On the evening of Wednesday, July 29, Barriere Fire Rescue were called out at 10 p.m. for a structure fire in the 3200 block of Agate Bay Road.

Residents of the area were quickly alerted by the sound of sirens, while many had already seen the flames. Those living in the Glen Grove subdivision were particularly concerned as the fire was directly below them.

Resident, Alana Lawhead, joined others on Facebook to comment and find out what was happening. Lawhead posted a photograph she had taken from the hillside overlooking the fully engulfed structure fire.

“My heart has been in my throat since the initial panic and shock wore off,” posted Lawhead, “A huge thank you to our fire fighters and first responders.”

Barriere’s Fire Chief Ashley Wohlgemuth says that the Chu Chua Fire Department was also called to help with mutual aid due to the area of the blaze.

“RCMP, BC Ambulance, and Barriere First Responders worked together to ensure the safety of the homeowners and the emergency workers until the fire was out,” said Wohlgemuth.

She also noted that the firefighters remained on the scene until approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, “To ensure the fire was extinguished and protect the other nearby properties due to the dry conditions in the forest.”

No further information was available at press time as this fire is still an ongoing investigation.