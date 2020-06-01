Structure fire in Lake Country

Fire crews are responding to a blaze on Pelmewash Parkway

Lake Country fire crews are on the scene of a blaze on a property on Pelmewash Parkway.

The fire sparked about 10 a.m. Monday (June 1).

Witnesses in Beasley Park said they could see smoke rising from the area.

According to a witness who took to social media, the fire is on a property with several buildings and it’s unclear if the blaze started in the shed or the home.

More to come.

