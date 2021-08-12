Structure fire at industrial-park business in Mission

Workers evacuated from Owens Corning, Mission firefighters and Mission RCMP on scene

Workers were evacuated from the building and waited outside the business in Mission’s industrial park. Patrick Penner.

A structure fire occurred at a business in Mission’s industrial park this afternoon (Aug. 12).

Multiple fire crews were called to the scene in the 32900 Block of Mission Way at approximately 11:20 a.m.; Mission RCMP also attended the scene.

Workers in the building were evacuated from the warehouse and waited outside in the parking lot. One said there was heavy smoke in the building and several people attempted to put out the fire with extinguishers.

No damage to the building or black smoke was visible from outside the gated property.

Patrick Penner photo.