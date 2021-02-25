Strong winds predicted for Greater Victoria

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria Thursday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada says strong winds of 70 to 90 km/h will develop near the Juan de Fuca Strait late in the afternoon and persist into Friday morning.

The westerly winds come in the wake of an intense system, and will leave the region with continued blustery conditions on Friday.

Environment Canada warns that loose objects may be tossed by wind and cause injury or damage.

