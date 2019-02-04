Strong winds leaving more than 6,000 Lower Mainland residents without power

Strong winds bring down trees as an arctic outflow moves in

Nearly 6,000 homes were without power Monday morning after an intense winter storm brought strong winds and freezing temperatures to the eastern Fraser Valley.

Chilliwack appeared to be the hardest hit, with outages reported in the Cultus Lake/Vedder Mountain area where more than 1,000 BC Hydro customers were without power. But also affected were Abbotsford, Langley and the District of Kent.

Most of the outages were caused by falling trees after strong arctic outflow winds pounded the area throughout the night.

Temperatures were -10 in Chilliwack Monday morning, with a windchill of -17.