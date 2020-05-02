Strong winds heading for Greater Victoria, sparking special weather statement

It’s going to be a gusty Saturday afternoon in parts of Greater Victoria.

In a special weather statement issued on May 2, Environment Canada forecasters said that a strong cold front will sweep across the south coast this afternoon, accompanied with strong, gusty winds.

In and around Victoria, southeasterly winds are anticipated to reach 30 to 60 kilometres per hour this morning before shifting southwesterly, reaching 40 to 60 kilometres per hour with gusts up to 80 kilometres late in the afternoon.

Winds should ease by early evening, the national weather agency said.

