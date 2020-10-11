Strong winds blowing into Campbell River this afternoon

A bald eagle sits on a rock on the Campbell River side of Discovery Passage as the Cape Mudge lighthouse flashes in the background on a rainy Oct. 11, 2020 in Campbell River, B.C. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Batten down the hatches.

Strong winds are on the way, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement Sunday morning.

The statement is in effect for Duncan to Nanaimo, Fanny Bay to Nanoose Bay and Courtenay to Campbell River as a low pressure centre approaches Vancouver Island.

This afternoon, southeast winds will increase from 50 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h over communities near Georgia and Haro Straits.

While the wind speeds are expected to stay just below the threshold for a warning, power outages are still likely, Environment Canada said.

The rain is expected to clear around midnight with a low of 7 C overnight.

