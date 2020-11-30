Strong wind whips Greater Victoria

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria Monday morning.
Environment Canada predicts strong winds that could cause damage are expected for most south coastal regions thanks to a pacific frontal system.
The front could bring westerly winds from 50 to 70 km/h and may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break, warns Environment Canada.
The wind is expected to subside Monday afternoon.
