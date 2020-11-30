Strong wind whips Greater Victoria

Winds predicted to subside by Monday afternoon

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria Monday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Environment Canada predicts strong winds that could cause damage are expected for most south coastal regions thanks to a pacific frontal system.

The front could bring westerly winds from 50 to 70 km/h and may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break, warns Environment Canada.

The wind is expected to subside Monday afternoon.

