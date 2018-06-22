Strong response shown to Northern Cariboo fire

Almost 40 firefighters as well as bulldozers and air support combat blaze

A fire north of the Nazko River is 90% contained thanks to a strong response from Cariboo Fire Centre. B.C. Wildfire service map screenshot

Firefighters have mobilized in numbers to combat a blaze just outside of Nazko.

Cariboo Fire Centre spokesperson, Jessica Mack confirms 35 personnel, three bulldozers and air support have responded since the 10 hectare fire was reported on Wednesday (June 20).

“Airtankers completed action on the incident last night and if required will be requested on the fire today,” she says.

“Crews worked throughout the night and made great progress on the incident.”

As of right now, the status of the blaze has been changed to Being Held and is considered 90% contained.

For more information and updated on wildfires, please check Quesnelobserver.com and B.C. Wildfire Service.

