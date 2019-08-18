Stretch of Departure Bay Road to be closed until month’s end for road work

Crews will need to close a section of Departure Bay Road for the rest of August for a slope stabilization project.

According to a City of Nanaimo press release, the road will be closed between Newton Street and Little John Way from Aug. 19-30. Local traffic, transit and emergency vehicles will be allowed access, but other traffic will be detoured along Newton and Bay streets.

“We would like to thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding during this construction work. We ask that all residents please use caution when travelling in and around the project and detour areas,” said Phil Stewart, manager of engineering projects with the City of Nanaimo, in a press release.

For more information, visit www.nanaimo.ca/construction.

