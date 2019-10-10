Stretch of 64 Ave. in Cloverdale to be upgraded to four lanes

A stretch along 64 Ave. (blue line)—between 184 St. and 192 St.—in Cloverdale will be upgraded to four lanes with construction set to begin as early as March, 2020. The project will include adding a sidewalk (red line) along the east side of 188 St. (Via Google Maps)

Road improvements are coming to 64 Ave. in Cloverdale.

Cloverdale residents who live in and around, and Langley residents who commute via, 64 ave—between 184th and 192nd Streets—will have to find alternate arrangements starting as early as March 2020.

That’s when construction is set to begin to widen the eight-block stretch of roadway from two to four lanes. The new road will include a median and “multi-modal facilities for pedestrians, cyclists and transit users,” according to the City of Surrey.

There will be one-way asphalt cycle tracks on both sides of the road and at least one sidewalk. The City is also adding two pedestrian lights, one at 186 St. and one at 190 St.

Construction will also include a new sidewalk on the east side of 188 St. from 60 Ave. up to 64 Ave.

The City expects construction to last 10 months.

According to surrey.ca, The City notes traffic has spiked on 64 Ave., surpassing its “average annual daily traffic” threshold.

Based on data going back to 2014, there were between 17,800 and 19,500 vehicles travelling that stretch of road per day. That’s a few thousand trips higher than the routes intended volume of 15,000.

The route is designated as a Major Road Network, or MRN, by Translink, as it forms a corridor for Surrey, Langley, and Delta. The MRN is not currently designated as a truck route in Surrey. There is no word on whether this will change after road improvements are completed.

In transit terminology, Translink will upgrade the route to a Frequent Transit Network, after construction is complete. That means bus services will be increased to “levels which is at least every 15 minutes, 7 days a week, 15 hours a day,” according to surrey.ca.

The City says increasing the lanes on 64 will “reduce congestion and delays, support more trips made by sustainable travel modes, improve comfort and safety for people walking, cycling and taking transit, and meet growing capacity needs.”

This City will share its plans for the route at a community open house Oct. 23 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Don Christian Rec. Centre at 6220 184 St.

The City says these road improvements are part of a master plan to improve the 64 Ave. corridor from 120 St. (Scott Road) to 196th St.

According to surrey.ca: “Ultimately, the City intends to deliver a multi-phase program of widening and providing multimodal infrastructure along the entire 64 Avenue corridor from 120 Street (Delta border) through Newton and the Cloverdale area to 196 Street (Township of Langley border). Upgrading this important east-west link will support residents’ safe and comfortable road use as well as future growth while reducing travel times.”