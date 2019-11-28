Streetlight swap to cost $1 million, but City of Abbotsford will save on energy costs

About 25,000 streetlights to be replaced over four years

The City of Abbotsford will replace 6,300 streetlights this year. After four years, the city will have replaced 25,000 lights, which staff say will cut energy costs.

More than 6,000 streetlights in Abbotsford will be replaced this year in a $1 million move that the city says will save money down the road.

The city is planning to switch all its streetlights to LED bulbs over the next four years, a move that engineering and regional utilities chief Rob Isaac says will reduce annual power consumption and operating costs.

The LED lights burn less energy and last longer. That makes replacing the lights a good financial bet, Mayor Henry Braun said.

Braun said the move is also an example of the city working to reduce its environmental footprint.

“We’re doing our bit.”

The street-light replacements will take four years. By the end of that time period, the city expects to cut its power usage to the tune of 2.8 million kilowatt hours. That is equivalent to about 260 single-family houses.

The city has also applied to the province for a grant to help fund the project.

