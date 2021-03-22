Street sweeping begins in Kelowna

Work is expected to be completed by the end of April

Kelowna has released the street sweepers.

On Sunday, street sweepers began their annual task of clearing up the City of Kelowna’s more than 1,700 kilometres of roadways and bike lanes.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of April, weather permitting.

“Residents may have already noticed the small sidewalk and bike lane sweepers at work,” said Stephen Bryans, the City of Kelowna’s roadways operations supervisor. “Street sweeping is completed in phases, beginning with sidewalks and bike lanes. Once temperatures are consistently above zero, the next phase begins, and crews can begin to clean and clear the main roads.”

The city asks residents to move vehicles off the road when sweeping is scheduled in their areas, as well as any other items that could impede street sweepers like basketball hoops. Signs will be posted 24 hours before sweeping begins.

READ MORE: Construction begins for Kelowna’s long-awaited South Perimeter Road

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguezLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News