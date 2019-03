Multiple signs and a light were knocked over at the Old Vernon Road interesection

A crash at the Old Vernon Road and Highway 97 intersection caused a stop sign, a street light and a street sign to be dislodged from their foundations.

Emergency crews are on scene and traffic is moving slowly as one lane is closed in the northbound direction.

The fire department is currently cleaning the scene.

More to come.

